Hillary, America's Miss Havisham (both losers)

This week, the sorest loser since Dickens’ Miss Havisham in Great Expectations, Hillary Clinton, began peddling her latest book What Happened. (No question mark at the end because it’s didactic, not really an inquiry. She knows the answer and she’s going to instruct us out of her infinite wisdom and years-long expertise, including two such losses.)

On Twitter, the actor James Wood offers a visual of the reasons she proffers, feigning regret that he was not included. James Woods‏Verified account @RealJamesWoods Sep 12

Read James Woods link in the article! He nailed it!