Antifa: The 21st Century's KKK

Several decades ago, black people were regularly terrorized by an organized group of violent racists who used terrorist tactics, including fear, intimidation, physical assault, and even murder against groups or individuals they opposed. These virulent gangs of masked marauders began their treacherous campaign of bigotry soon after the end of the Civil War and became known as the Ku Klux Klan.

The derivation of the name is vague, but the terror it symbolized to millions of defenseless blacks was frighteningly clear. The first known Klan was organized in the Southern States in the late 1860s, and its goal was to overthrow the Republican state governments during Reconstruction. Members of the brutal gangs wore masks and cone-shaped hats, giving them a fearsome image while hiding their identities. In many cases, the local police authorities refused to take action to stop the violence or to investigate those who engaged in it.

The foregoing description is pretty close to what we know today as Antifa, a violent mob of masked terrorists who appear suddenly at peaceful demonstrations and mercilessly beat the participants, who may be guilty only of wearing a shirt supporting President Trump or carrying the flag that represents our country. Once again, it seems as though these thugs have a goal to overthrow the duly elected Republican government in several states and in Washington, D.C. In many instances, they are also being protected by local authorities who instruct police to stand down during the vicious mêlées that leave a bloody trail of bodies on our streets.