Newsvine

Seldom Seen Sam Colorado

About Civil Activism is a duty! Articles: 18 Seeds: 191 Comments: 2230 Since: Oct 2011

History Is Repeating Itself, Tragedy or Farce Unclear So Far

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Seldom Seen Sam Colorado View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONAmerican Thinker
Seeded on Tue Aug 29, 2017 6:51 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

In my younger years, studying world and American history in school, I used to wonder how people of those past times could have been so stupid.

How could people actually believe that Hitler was a righteous man? How could they be convinced that Jews were evil and Nazism was good? Germans and Japanese at that time must have been crazy. Didn’t Americans understand that a civil war between states could lead to incredible bloodshed?

How could people who shared the same heritage and culture go at each other’s throats so readily? It seemed like fantasy to me. People must have been completely different back then, much more gullible and ignorant.

How could it have been possible for Josef Stalin to starve tens of millions of Ukrainians to death with no resistance? How could Mao, as leader of the world’s largest population, starve to death tens of millions of his own people without opposition? It seemed impossible, almost like fiction. After 65 years of my existence, I now realize that people have not changed.

The ignorance of man is not a fantasy, it is real and enduring. Read more:

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor