History Is Repeating Itself, Tragedy or Farce Unclear So Far

In my younger years, studying world and American history in school, I used to wonder how people of those past times could have been so stupid.

How could people actually believe that Hitler was a righteous man? How could they be convinced that Jews were evil and Nazism was good? Germans and Japanese at that time must have been crazy. Didn’t Americans understand that a civil war between states could lead to incredible bloodshed?

How could people who shared the same heritage and culture go at each other’s throats so readily? It seemed like fantasy to me. People must have been completely different back then, much more gullible and ignorant.

How could it have been possible for Josef Stalin to starve tens of millions of Ukrainians to death with no resistance? How could Mao, as leader of the world’s largest population, starve to death tens of millions of his own people without opposition? It seemed impossible, almost like fiction. After 65 years of my existence, I now realize that people have not changed.