Had Hillary Clinton Won the Election...

To paraphrase Robert Frost, America has taken the road less traveled. We elected a political outsider. What might America look like today if Hillary had been elected? Had she won we would not be hearing a single word about Russia. Not a whisper. It was not on the left's radar at all. Ms. Clinton had embarrassed herself with that inane Office Depot reset button while she was Secretary of State. Obama had told Medvedev to tell "Vlad" he would have more flexibility after the election, presumably re: nuclear disarmament. The left cared nothing about that bit of collusion. Read more: