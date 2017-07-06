The Vile, Crazy Left

On the political spectrum, I land just to the right of Moses. As I’ve pointed out before, my political positions are the result of my Christian faith. So yes, I’m a bit bothered by how President Trump -- for whom I voted, and given the same circumstances, would gladly do so again -- chooses to fight back against the “progressive” press. However, I’m glad he is fighting back against the relentless tide of hate-filled rhetoric and lies that are a daily part of the discourse spewed by liberals in the mainstream media and the Democrats. read more....