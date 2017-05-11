Time for Trump to appoint a special prosecutor

The Justice Department should appoint a special prosecutor. The prosecutor should investigate fully the following:

1. Hillary approving the sale of twenty percent of our uranium to a Russian company by a Canadian company, followed by contributions to the William Jefferson Clinton Foundation, aka the William Jefferson Corleone Foundation, and the Russians paying Bill Clinton $500,000 for a speech in Moscow.

2. Hillary's use of a private unsecured email system in violation of various federal laws and regulations. Unlike in recently fired FBI director James Comey's investigation, this prosecutor will empanel a grand jury to subpoena documents and witnesses under oath.

3. The meeting between Attorney General Lynch and Bill Clinton days before Comey interviewed Hillary, not under oath, and days before Comey announced he did not recommend indictment of Hillary. The prosecutor should investigate why Comey believed that Lynch was compromised to the extent that Comey took it upon himself to publicly announce the results of his investigation and to recommend no charges. The procedure is for the FBI to turn over its investigation results to the Justice Department for review and decision as to whether to indict. Why did Comey usurp the power of the attorney general?

4. Comey's use of the "dossier" by the ex-British spy who compiled a gossipy, unverified attack on Trump. This was given to the FBI by Senator John McCain, who says he got it from a former British ambassador. Why was it given to McCain, a critic of Trump? Why wasn't it given directly to the FBI?

James Clapper, the former director of National Intelligence, testified that his office could not corroborate the sourcing of the dossier.

5. The basis for the FISA warrants and results, specifically Susan Rice's role in reviewing the warrants and results and unmasking the names. Susan Rice has refused to testify before the Senate on this. This is the same Susan Rice who appeared on all the Sunday morning news shows to tell us the Benghazi attack was provoked by a video and was not an Islamist terrorist attack. She lied.