The Cal-Exit Dream Is Dead

Seeded by Seldom Seen Sam Colorado View Original Article: Townhall.com
Seeded on Wed Apr 19, 2017 7:31 AM
It looks as though California will remain part of the United States for the foreseeable future. Louis Marinelli, the man behind the Brexit-inspired "Yes California Independence Campaign" campaign to secede from the United States has dropped his effort and instead plans seeking permanent residence in Russia. Marinelli said that he was "disillusioned" with the United States. The ballot measure that would have allowed Californians to vote on their future as an independent nation was pulled.

In these nations:

