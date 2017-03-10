Air Force Sergeant cradles dead military dog draped in US flag after heartbreaking decision to put him down - Mirror Online

These tear-jerking pictures show the moment an Air Force dog handler cradled his dead cannine partner draped in the US flag. Sergeant Kyle Smith, from North Carolina, bid an emotional farewell to four-legged companion Bodza after the German Shepherd was put down.

Kyle said the decision to put down Bodza was one of the hardest he has ever had to make.

The pair served side-by-side on four military tours before the soldier adopted him when Bodza retired in 2014. Kyle noticed the dog's health began to suffer last year when he had trouble jumping on the back of his truck. As his symptoms worsened, Bodza was diagnosed him with degenerative myelopathy. It led Kyle to make the heartbreaking decision to put him down to end his suffering.