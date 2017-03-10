Newsvine

Seldom Seen Sam Colorado

About Civil Activism is a duty! Articles: 18 Seeds: 181 Comments: 1989 Since: Oct 2011

Air Force Sergeant cradles dead military dog draped in US flag after heartbreaking decision to put him down - Mirror Online

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Seldom Seen Sam Colorado View Original Article: Mirror.co.uk
Seeded on Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:39 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

These tear-jerking pictures show the moment an Air Force dog handler cradled his dead cannine partner draped in the US flag. Sergeant Kyle Smith, from North Carolina, bid an emotional farewell to four-legged companion Bodza after the German Shepherd was put down.

Kyle said the decision to put down Bodza was one of the hardest he has ever had to make.

The pair served side-by-side on four military tours before the soldier adopted him when Bodza retired in 2014. Have your say on this story Comment Below Kyle noticed the dog's health began to suffer last year when he had trouble jumping on the back of his truck. As his symptoms worsened, Bodza was diagnosed him with degenerative myelopathy. It led Kyle to make the heartbreaking decision to put him down to end his suffering.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor