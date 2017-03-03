Newsvine

Seldom Seen Sam Colorado

About Civil Activism is a duty! Articles: 18 Seeds: 179 Comments: 1974 Since: Oct 2011

Obama, Organizing for Action, and the Death Throes of the Democratic Party

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Seldom Seen Sam Colorado View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONAmerican Thinker
Seeded on Fri Mar 3, 2017 8:36 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

If you think you’re going crazy from nonstop news coverage of unruly behavior and disruptive protests across the country since Donald Trump was elected president, rest assured there are veiled reasons for the current madness. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Michael Goodwin asserts the ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome,’ is no temporarily insane reaction, but rather “a calculated plan to wreck the presidency, whatever the cost to the country.”

The beginnings of this “rolling coup” happened in broad daylight in the taking down of Lieutenant General Michael Flynn as Director of National Security by residual players within the Obama intelligence community -- including the CIA and the NSA. Read more: 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor