Obama's parting shots

Two months ago, the president was faced with the reality that his legacy was rejected at the polls. He had expected Hillary Clinton to win the national election and continue his policies. Instead, Donald Trump utilized a successful strategy to win the Electoral College, bypassing the effort to secure the popular vote.

Trump thus demonstrated his political talents and showed that his business acumen is transferrable to wider issues. We will see how well he and his amazing team will be able to reset the national priorities. Initially, Obama recognized that Clinton was beaten fairly and that she had failed to provide any rationale for her election other than that she is a woman who would continue the Obama policies. He blamed her loss on lack of effort to reach certain communities she took for granted. He noted that he would have been more vigorous in the campaign.