Words and Phrases to Lose in 2017

The lexicon, the words and phrases used on a daily basis, constantly evolves as words may go in and out of vogue.

There is no decisive governing body determining which words to use or not use, but I sometimes wish there were. Words often need to be dropped, either from overusage, laziness, or because of misrepresentations of their true meaning.

With the above in mind, I humbly submit a list of words that should be banned in the New Year:

TRANSPARENCY -- This word was elevated in the common lexicon under President Obama, who vowed to have the most transparent administration in history. After witnessing the misuse of the word during his tenure, any liberal politician who uses it should be tarred, feathered, and forced to watch Donald Trump’s acceptance speech. How about reverting back to what we really desire? ...honesty.

