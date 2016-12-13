Jill Stein recount charade is over. Fini. Kaput.

A federal judge has put the final nail in the Jill Stein recount campaign, denying Stein's motion for a court-ordered recount in Pennsylvania, citing, among other things, the "judicial fire drill" that ensued after Stein "inexcusably waited well past the eleventh hour" in her legal filings. Judge Paul Diamond, a 2004 George W. Bush appointee, emphasizes in his 31-page opinion, which thoroughly dissects the Stein recount case, the consequential nature of the charges brought by Dr. Stein: There can be no more serious challenge to an election than the suggestion that the votes cast were dishonestly recorded. Yet, "Plaintiffs have not made out even the possibility – much less the likelihood" – that any vote tampering occurred in Pennsylvania during the 2016 election. Read more: