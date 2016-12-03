Bowe Bergdahl asks Obama for pardon before Trump takes office

Accused Army deserter Sgt. Bower Bergdahl, who goes on trial next year on charges of desertion and misbehavior, has written a letter to President Obama asking that he be pardoned before the president leaves office in January.

Washington Examiner: Bergdahl was freed following five years in captivity in 2014 when the U.S. gave up five Taliban detainees in return for the disgraced service member. The letter was addressed to Obama and thanked him for making the swap that brought him back to the U.S. He is now petitioning the Justice Department for clemency before President-elect Trump takes office due to the Republican's opposition to him, according to the New York Times. Read more: