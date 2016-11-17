Hillary's nightmares

Hillary can’t be sleeping very well these days as several unpleasant possibilities darken her future. President Obama may pardon her, or he may not. If not, President Trump will dominate her nightmares once again. Will he pardon her, or will he let the investigations run their course?

Here are my predictions.

President Obama will not pardon Hillary Clinton, in conformity with his oft-repeated insistence that she did not knowingly do anything wrong and that she certainly did not jeopardize national security, and hence she has done nothing that needs pardoning. These statements, made for the purpose of absolving his administration of scandal and promoting Hillary’s campaign, may not reflect the president’s real opinions. But they do align with “no foul, therefore no pardon.”

A deeper reason for not pardoning her is that he’s mad as hell. He revealed some of his anger early in his first press conference after the election, when he pointed out that if you want to win Iowa, you’ve got to campaign in Iowa. This was a direct dig at Hillary. He thinks she blew it, so badly that even his and Michelle’s efforts to campaign for her were a waste of time. Combine this with his apparent genuine dislike for the “you’re likeable enough” lady, and what must have been his justifiable outrage upon learning of Clinton Foundation deal-making, and you have all the ingredients for sweet revenge.