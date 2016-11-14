Bye-bye, Obama's legacy!

It brings a smile to my face to read one article after another detailing how President Obama's legacies can be so easily undone by Donald Trump. The reason why so many of Obama's initiatives can be undone is because so many of them were done without authorizing legislation. Obama acted unilaterally, and the Congress, composed of timid Republicans, never mustered up the courage to object.

But because Obama acted unilaterally, often even illegally with insufficient authority, many of his actions can be reversed without even requiring authorizing legislation.