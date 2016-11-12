Hillary and Obama should tell rioters to accept the election results

There is no valid reason for the "protests" each night since Trump's election in cities such as New York and Miami and the riots in Portland. What exactly are they protesting? We had an election, Trump won, and Hillary conceded. It is over. If the "protesters" do not like the results, there is nothing they can do about it under our laws. We do not reverse election results because mobs riot in the streets. They should go home and work on reforming the Democratic Party to nominate a better candidate for 2016.

The MSM have reported that these actions are "constitutionally protected speech," but these appear to be well organized rallies by anarchists and others opposed to our system of elections. What do these "protesters" expect to achieve by rioting and vandalizing, as they have done in Portland? The Portland district attorney should convene a grand jury to investigate who is organizing these "protests."

The Obama Justice Department certainly will not investigate.

