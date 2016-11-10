A lot of ink has been spilled discussing the impending demise of the irreparably-fractured GOP. What does it mean to be a Republican when a man such as Donald Trump can not only obtain the nomination but win the whole thing? Evangelicals, neocons, and globalists, oh my! How can the tattered fragments of the Reagan coalition be sewn back together?The actual question of the week is, “What does it now mean to be a Democrat?”

The Democratic party had options. But it opted to float an ancient, utterly corrupt open socialist who is beholden to Islamic nations. Did the party leaders think nobody would notice those traits? Is that their best and brightest? Is that who Democrats are? Democrats invented the polished media-centric candidacy! Why did they pick a wrinkled, collapsible hag whose “soaring oratory” was most reminiscent of the sound of a bagpipes being chopped to pieces with a live goose?