Newsvine

Seldom Seen Sam Colorado

About Civil Activism is a duty! Articles: 18 Seeds: 172 Comments: 1886 Since: Oct 2011

What Does It Now Mean to Be a Democrat?

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Seldom Seen Sam Colorado View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONAmerican Thinker
Seeded on Thu Nov 10, 2016 11:37 AM
Discuss:

A lot of ink has been spilled discussing the impending demise of the irreparably-fractured GOP. What does it mean to be a Republican when a man such as Donald Trump can not only obtain the nomination but win the whole thing? Evangelicals, neocons, and globalists, oh my! How can the tattered fragments of the Reagan coalition be sewn back together?The actual question of the week is, “What does it now mean to be a Democrat?”

The Democratic party had options. But it opted to float an ancient, utterly corrupt open socialist who is beholden to Islamic nations. Did the party leaders think nobody would notice those traits? Is that their best and brightest? Is that who Democrats are? Democrats invented the polished media-centric candidacy! Why did they pick a wrinkled, collapsible hag whose “soaring oratory” was most reminiscent of the sound of a bagpipes being chopped to pieces with a live goose?

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor