Calamity Impending for the Clintons

As presidential campaigns go, the 2016 election will be remembered as one the filthiest and coarsest ever. Donald Trump’s direct and unrestrained manner of speaking has brought on sharp criticism by the establishment and its surrogates in the media. On the other hand, Hillary Clinton’s judgment and actions as Secretary of State involving national security matters while also working hand-in-glove with Clinton Foundation were breathtakingly reckless -- violating over a dozen laws that would have put anyone else in jail.

When the Clintons left the White House in 2001, pilfering over $190,000 worth of china, flatware, rugs, and furniture as they cleared out, they claimed they were flat broke. Their net worth today is now in excess of $150 million, accumulated not by traditional means of work and investment, but rather by pay-for-play influence peddling through speeches and Clinton Foundation fundraising -- with the tacit understanding that the Clintons would be in a position to return favors to donors after Hillary won the 2016 presidential election.