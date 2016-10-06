The U.S. Fiddles while Syria Burns

On October 4, the N.Y. Times reported a complete breakdown of talks between John Kerry, the U.S. secretary of state, and Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, over the bombing of Aleppo by Assad and the Russians.

This is a developing farce with far-reaching significance. It began not with antagonism, but with Pres. Obama accepting the Russian outreach when he drew that famous "red line" regarding Bashar Assad's use of chemical weapons against civilians and the opposition. Russia stepped in with a plan to confiscate those weapons, garnering Assad's support, as a show of "congeniality" to indicate that anything as drastic as a "red line" was not needed.

Obama, hoping to show magnanimity (but actually deficient in mental clarity and righteousness), accepted the Russian offer.