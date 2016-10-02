Newsvine

Obama wants to create a new racial category

Seeded by Seldom Seen Sam Colorado View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONAmerican Thinker
Seeded on Sun Oct 2, 2016 5:46 AM
Obama proposed to create a new racial classification of "MENA" for Middle East and North Africans.

On Friday, the White House Office of Management and Budget advanced the proposal with a notice in the Federal Register, seeking comments on whether to add Middle Eastern and North African as a separate racial or ethnic category, which groups would be included, and what it should be called.

Under the proposal, the new Middle East and North African designation – or MENA, as it's called by population scholars – is broader in concept than Arab (an ethnicity) or Muslim (a religion). It would include anyone from a region of the world stretching from Morocco to Iran, and including Syrian and Coptic Christians, Israeli Jews and other religious minorities. 

