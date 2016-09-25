The Mark of Soros: Charlotte, North Carolina

Tomorrow night we’ll see the much-awaited matchup one-on-one “debate” between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Her staff is working with the debate commission to erase height and stamina advantages of her opponent. They asked that the debate be by seated opponents which was refused as was their effort to allow her to stand on a hidden stool. Her podium will be lowered though so when the camera sweeps from candidate to candidate viewers might not notice he is considerably taller than she. Outside of the debate hall in Charlotte, North Carolina, another drama is taking place. Apparently "Black Lives Matters" needs a translation: To most of the rioters it means New Free Nikes Matter. As the first child in the family and the daughter of a small businessman who grew up in a working class community, I’m with John Schindler who tweeted this week, “Like Pier Pasolini, I am always on the side of the police, unless proven otherwise. Class matters. Order matters, Criminal filth does not.”