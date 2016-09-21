The 'Evil' Ecology of the Clintons

A scientist recently discovered a parasite and named it after Barack Obama, Baracktrema obamai. But considering the level of exploitation of their host they have accomplished, that honor should have gone to Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Parasite [par-uh-sahyt] noun

1. an organism that lives on or in an organism of another species, known as the host, from the body of which it obtains nutriment.

2. a person who receives support, advantage, or the like, from another or others without giving any useful or proper return, as one who lives on the hospitality of others.

