Why the Democrats cannot replace Hillary Clinton

SOURCE FAVICONAmerican Thinker
Seeded on Wed Sep 14, 2016 7:01 AM
With the much publicized recent health scare regarding Hillary Clinton, there are rumors of the Democrat National Committee seriously considering replacing her. Here is why they can't.

In a nutshell, it is the Clinton Family Foundation. With millions of dollars collected from donors, including foreign governments, it is hardly a secret that those donors expect their money's worth – not in charity, but in influence. A Clinton in the White House will be the one and only avenue of repayment to those donors. No one else will do – not even another Democrat. No one outside the Clinton family will reliably honor those agreements. 

