Why the Democrats cannot replace Hillary Clinton

With the much publicized recent health scare regarding Hillary Clinton, there are rumors of the Democrat National Committee seriously considering replacing her. Here is why they can't.

In a nutshell, it is the Clinton Family Foundation. With millions of dollars collected from donors, including foreign governments, it is hardly a secret that those donors expect their money's worth – not in charity, but in influence. A Clinton in the White House will be the one and only avenue of repayment to those donors. No one else will do – not even another Democrat. No one outside the Clinton family will reliably honor those agreements.