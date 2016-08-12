Newsvine

Seldom Seen Sam Colorado

About Civil Activism is a duty! Articles: 18 Seeds: 172 Comments: 1886 Since: Oct 2011

Don't cry for Hillary, America

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Seldom Seen Sam Colorado View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONAmerican Thinker
Seeded on Fri Aug 12, 2016 1:19 PM
Discuss:

Since the release of Peter Schweizer's book Clinton Cash in May 2015, the truth of the Clinton Foundation has been out there for all to read and know. The left can disavow it all they want but the truth of it has become clearer and clearer as more and more "missing" emails are released via hackers or FOIA.

Only ten percent of the billions of dollars the "Foundation" takes in goes to charity. The rest subsidizes the lavish lifestyles of the Clintons and their sycophants; those people who have sold their souls to rub shoulders with unadulterated power. Those who read the book, saw the film, or have just been paying attention over the past thirty years, know only too well the truth of the charges. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor