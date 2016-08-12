Don't cry for Hillary, America

Since the release of Peter Schweizer's book Clinton Cash in May 2015, the truth of the Clinton Foundation has been out there for all to read and know. The left can disavow it all they want but the truth of it has become clearer and clearer as more and more "missing" emails are released via hackers or FOIA.

Only ten percent of the billions of dollars the "Foundation" takes in goes to charity. The rest subsidizes the lavish lifestyles of the Clintons and their sycophants; those people who have sold their souls to rub shoulders with unadulterated power. Those who read the book, saw the film, or have just been paying attention over the past thirty years, know only too well the truth of the charges.