Crooked Hillary or Unhealthy Hillary?

Donald Trump, shortly after securing the GOP nomination, attached a name to Hillary Clinton, just as he did to his opponents throughout the primary process. She was Crooked Hillary, based on a lifetime of playing fast and loose with finances, ethics, and honesty. After photos surfaced this past weekend showing Mrs. Clinton struggling to ascend a set of steps, as well as reports of possible seizure activity, Trump may want to rename Mrs. Clinton "Unhealthy Hillary."

These health concerns are not new and were raised by me as well as others several years ago after Mrs. Clinton fainted, fell, and banged her head, suffering a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and subdural hematoma. Could her recent behavioral and physical maladies be a consequence of this head injury? Or could other conditions be at play? As Trump said, did she take "a short-circuit in the brain"?