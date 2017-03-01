It was the worst night for Democrats since November 8, 2016. After President Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress, Rachel Maddow looked as though a loved one has just died – the same face she had on Election Night. Her fellow panelists, desperate for something to criticize, focused on the president using two hands to pick up a cup.
Democrats Depressed, Disoriented, Demoralized, Devastated and Discredited in the Wake of Trump's Triumph
