Is Obama trying to convince us he's a Muslim?

President Obama has said he is not a Muslim. Why, then, has he taken actions that have repeatedly suggested the opposite?

1) He has refused to say the words "Islamic terrorists" or "radical Islam."

2) Officials from the Hamas front group CAIR have repeatedly visited the White House.

3) Obama distanced the U.S. from Egypt when the Muslim Brotherhood was overthrown there.

4) Obama gave the Islamic theocracy in Iran a sweetheart deal that unfroze their assets while allowing them, in a practical sense, to continue enriching uranium, building ICBMs, and funding terrorism.

5) Obama is on a massive jihad to import as many Muslims as he can from the Middle East.

6) Obama is suing towns all over America to force them to permit mosques.

7) Obama is sympathetic to false cries of "Islamophobia" but rarely to victims of Islamic terrorism.